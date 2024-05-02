DAVAO CITY: Three fighters of the communist New People's Army's (NPA) Dismantled Guerrilla Front 2 (DGF2) who have since lied low surrendered to the Army's 25th Infantry Battalion (25IB) headquarters in the Davao de Oro town of Monkayo on Wednesday. In a statement Thursday, Brig. Gen. Ronnie Babac, commander of the Army's 1001st Infantry Brigade (1001Bde), said surrenderers "Kulas," "Eme," and "Dido" also revealed the location of a cached DGF2 war materiel in Maco town, also in Davao de Oro. Troopers from the 25IB immediately launched a recovery operation on the same day and discovered two improvised explosive devices and a .38-caliber revolver. "Our call to the rebel remnants and those who went lie low, coupled with our intensified efforts through combat operations and other lines of efforts, has paid off. This can be manifested through the surrender of these three personalities," Babac said. He noted that only recently, the 1001Bde also accepted nine rebel remnants who surrendered to the 60IB and 25IB. Source: Philippines News Agency