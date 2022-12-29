No more tropical depression expected until year-end: PAGASA

MANILA: A low pressure area (LPA) located 100 kilometers southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar will no longer develop into tropical depression but will continue to bring scattered rain showers, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Thursday.

“Based on our analysis, this (LPA) will no longer develop into tropical depression. So, we are not anymore expecting any tropical depression until the end of 2022,” Beneson Estareja of PAGASA said in a 6 a.m. weather report.

However, he said the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the regions of Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Bicol, Eastern and Western Visayas.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora will also have cloudy skies with rains while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains due to northeast monsoon or ‘amihan.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to trough of LPA and localized thunderstorms.

The northern and eastern sections of Luzon and the eastern section of Visayas will have moderate to strong winds blowing northeast to north, and moderate to rough seas.

The temperature ranges between 20.5 °C and 29.0 °C

Source: Philippines News Agency