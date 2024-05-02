DAVAO CITY: The City Social Welfare Development Office (CSWDO) and the Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC) urged Thursday members of the 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program) and low-income families in this city consuming less than 100 kilowatts per hour (KWH) of electricity to apply for the Lifeline Rate subsidy program. The Lifeline Rate is a discounted rate given to eligible low-income electricity customers who cannot fully pay their bills. Under Republic Act No. 11552, the subsidy program discounts electricity bills for qualified marginalized or low-income customers whose monthly electricity consumption does not exceed 100KWH. Lynmar Podador, the CSWDO welfare program focal person, said that those already on the list of 4Ps beneficiaries are qualified for the program and can avail of discounts from the DLPC. 'Others who are not in the 4P's may still avail themselves of the power subsidy as long as they get certified as indigent or low-income by the CSWDO,' she added. Fermin Edillon, head of DLPC 's reputation enhancement department, said all DLPC customers whose monthly electricity consumption is below 100KWH used to be the default beneficiaries of the program when it was implemented in September 2023. However, it learned that not all those who consume less than 100KWH are from marginalized or low-income groups. 'They saw it would be better if the subsidy went to the rightful beneficiaries; those who are really in need,' he said, adding that it is the reason why the DLPC has partnered with the CSWDO for the program. To qualify, program applicants must provide proof of billing from the DLPC, a valid identification card, a duly filled application form, and proof of being a 4Ps beneficiary or certification from CSWDO validating the applicant's low-income or disadvantaged status. Renters can also avail themselves of the subsidy as long as they secure certification from the owner of their dwelling. Since January, around 3,000 DLPC customers have availed themselves of the subsidy. Edillon said some 65 ,000 DLPC customers can still apply for the lifeline rate power subsidy. Source: Philippines News Agency