ANWAR’S PRESENCE AT WEDDING RECEPTION BRINGS CHEER TO GRIEVING FAMILY

The presence of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, at a wedding reception in Kampung Pelet here brought cheer to the groom and his family who lost a mother yesterday.

Anwar and Wan Azizah arrived at the venue at 4.20 pm before meeting Mohd Farhan Mohd Noor, 29, and his wife Nurul Fateinul Ain Mazlan, 26.

They spent about 20 minutes mingling with family members of the newly-wedded couple and guests and entertained their requests for photographs.

Speaking to reporters, Mohd Farhan said he did not expect to see the prime minister and his wife at the ceremony.

He was informed that their attendance was at the invitation of his late mother, Sabariah Darus, 54, an old friend of Anwar.

“I didn’t expect this at all because my mother passed away at 6.40 am yesterday due to kidney failure. My family and I are still grieving.

“However, the presence of the prime minister has brought cheer to all of us, and I really cannot believe that he would come to celebrate us,” he said.

The second of three siblings also thanked Anwar and Wan Azizah for coming to their humble wedding.

Mohd Farhan and Nurul Fateinul Ain tied the knot in Kota Bahru, Kelantan on April 29 without the presence of Sabariah, who was hospitalised due to her illness.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency