10 nabbed, P6.8-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zambo Peninsula

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Authorities arrested 10 people and seized more than PHP6.8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in two separate anti-smuggling operations here in Zamboanga Peninsula, a top police official said Thursday.

Col. Richard Verceles, operations chief of the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao, said seven of the 10 individuals were arrested Thursday morning near Manalipa Island here.

They yielded more than PHP6.5 million worth of smuggled cigarettes when their motorboat, MPB Shenan, was intercepted by the 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force “Seaborne” Company (2ZCMFC) and Bureau of Customs (BOC), he said.

Verceles identified the seven suspects as Alrasid Pawaki, 34, the skipper; Halil Larino, 34; Sawang Haron Totoh, 36; Albhazrie Alimuddin, 20; Arsam Dani Abdulbasid, 19; Ahmad Amjari, 28; and Usman Amil Larino, 45. They are all residents of Sumisip, Basilan.

MPB Shenan came from Jolo, Sulu and was bound for Pagadian City in Zamboanga del Sur province.

Meanwhile, the three other arrested persons were identified as Michael Maruhom Malaco, 52, driver; Quiram Maruhom Modapil, 46, businessman; and Norol Hakim Teboron Mohammad, 18.

Verceles said the three were arrested at a checkpoint around 3:25 a.m. Wednesday in Barangay Boyugan West, Kumalarang, Zamboanga del Sur.

He said the suspects’ sports utility vehicle was found to be loaded with 17 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth PHP255,000.

He said the three suspects are presently under the custody of Kumalarang Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

The arrest of the 10 people and confiscation of the more than PHP6.8 million smuggled cigarettes came after the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) operatives seized a shipment of smuggled cigarettes in an operation near a shipyard in this city.

Seized around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on Varadero Street in Barangay Cawit here were 88 master cases of assorted brands of smuggled cigarettes worth PHP3 million.

On Nov. 4, policemen arrested one person and seized some PHP980,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes while on checkpoint operation along the national highway of Barangay Dulop, Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur.

Source: Philippines News Agency