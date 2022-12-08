NorMin cops nab 405 ‘wanted persons’ in 30-day anti-crime ops

CAGAYAN DE OR CITY: Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. lauded the successful monthlong intensified campaign against wanted persons of Police Regional Office 10 (PRO-10), which resulted in the arrest of 405 wanted individuals.

According to report submitted by Brig. Gen. Lawrence B. Coop, PRO-10 chief, Azurin noted the significant increase of 24 percent on the arrest of wanted persons compared from previous month’s recorded number of arrests.

Azurin said Northern Mindanao cops sustained positive results on their campaign against illegal drugs with 172 operations, which resulted in the arrest of 212 drug personalities, filing of 159 filed cases, and the confiscation of 644.8 grams of shabu with an estimated “standard drug price” of PHP4.3 million, and 97.8 grams of marijuana with an estimated value of PHP11,745.

Based on the report, 52 operations were also conducted on the campaign against loose firearms that resulted in the arrest of 33 personalities, confiscation, surrender, or recovery of 69 firearms.

“I highly commend the operational undertakings of our PRO-10 personnel on our campaign against illegal drugs, illegal gambling, loose firearms and most wanted persons that has achieved encouraging and fruitful results while remaining faithfully compliant to the requirements of due process, human rights and the rule of law,” Azurin said.

Meanwhile, on the campaign against communist rebels, PRO-10 units arrested three New People’s Army rebels, while 21 insurgents surrendered, seven firearms and one improvised explosive device recovered.

At least three encounters in the provinces of Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental resulted in the death of two NPA members.

“Let us sustain our efforts together with our strong will and determination to pursue good governance and our commitment to build a more stable and peaceful future for the Filipino people and our country,”, Azurin added

Source: Philippines News Agency