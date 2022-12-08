Listahan 3 IDs over 270K poor households in Central Luzon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO: Pampanga: A total of 270,456 were identified as poor households in Central Luzon based on the result of the third National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction (NHTS-PR) also known as Listahanan 3 of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Listahanan is an information system for identifying who and where the poor households are, which can be used as basis for targeting beneficiaries for social protection programs.

“Ang Listahanan ay isang information management system na nagtatatag ng database ng mga mahihirap na sambahayan na magsisilbing batayan sa pagtukoy ng mga potensyal na benepisyaryo para sa iba’t-ibang programa at serbisyo sa proteksyong panlipunan sa buong bansa (Listahanan is an information management system that creates database of poor households that will serve as basis of identifying potential beneficiaries of the different programs and services for the social protection of the nation),” DSWD-3 Regional Director Jonathan V. Dirain said in a statement on Thursday.

He appealed to the DSWD’s partner non-government agencies to prioritize the poor households and individuals in providing social protection programs.

“Through our collective efforts, including partners local government units and organizations, we can extend a positive impact on the lives of our less fortune Filipinos,” he added.

The Listahanan’s third round of assessment covered 1,512,928 households in Central Luzon.

Nationwide, DSWD has identified 5,599,091 identified poor households.

The top three provinces with the most number of poor households in Central Luzon were Nueva Ecija with 76,691, followed by Bulacan with 47,907 and Tarlac with 42,159.

There are 16,137 or 5.97 percent poor households who belong to the Indigenous Peoples (IPs) group.

Last November, DSWD-3 officials conducted consultation dialogues for the Listahanan 3 data sharing and policy to the different government agencies and local government units (LGUs) in the region.

Elizabeth Baybayan, head of the Pampanga Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), said the Listahanan is a big help in the implementation of programs and services for poor families and individuals in the province.

“Ang Listahanan ang basehan upang makilala at mabigyang prayoridad ang mga sambahayang mahihirap na mabigyang tulong upang i-angat ang antas ng kanilang mga pamumuhay (The Listahanan is the basis for identifying and giving poor households priority to uplift their standard of living),” Baybayan said.

Carmela Pacis, Social Worker II of the Zambales-PSWDO, also said that having access to the data of the Listahanan is vital as it can be used to plan and give appropriate programs and services to poor households in the localities.

The first Listahanan 3 data user in the region is the local government unit of Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija.The poor households were identified through the Listahanan third assessment conducted in 2019-2021.

The assessment used the Proxy Means Test (PMT) model to estimate the per capita income of the households.

Source: Philippines News Agency