Zambo Sur’s 2 most wanted persons nabbed in manhunt ops

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Two of Zamboanga del Sur's most wanted persons were arrested by authorities in separate manhunt operations, a top police official said Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Neil Alinsañgan, Police Regional Office 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) director, identified the arrested suspects as Benjie delos Santos, 39, and Claudio Menosa Looc, 80.

Alinsañgan said delos Santos, the third most wanted person in Pagadian City, was arrested in Barangay Tiniguangan, Dimataling, Zamboanga del Sur at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Delos Santos has a pending warrant of arrest with PHP80,000 recommended bail for violation of the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act” issued by a court in Pagadian City in 2019.

Meanwhile, Alinsañgan said Looc was arrested in Barangay Bomba, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur at about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Looc, the fifth most wanted person in Dumalinao, Zamboanga del Sur, has a standing warrant of arrest for rape with no recommended bail that was issued by a court in Pagadian City in January.

Both remain in the custody of the police in Zamboanga del Sur.

Source: Philippines News Agency