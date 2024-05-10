All Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) premises turned into stores or are not used as per the agreement would be issued with a two months' notice to vacate, said its chairman, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki. He said this is one of the drastic measures to be taken under the MARA Commercial Premises Transformation Programme that was announced recently to ensure such premises continue assisting Bumiputera entrepreneurs in generating income. "The management has instructed all district MARA managers nationwide to take action. I will monitor and obtain information on the latest developments from the management through the monthly council meeting. 'This transformation programme is not just to change the face of the MARA premises (such as arcades, bazaars and so on) to look fresher and more progressive with the changing times but, most importantly to be able to generate the economy by opening up opportunities to Bumiputera entrepreneurs who are serious about advancing their businesses,' he said in a Facebook post today. On Tuesday (May 7), Asyraf was reported to have said that 7,289 MARA-owned commercial premises would get a new look through the MARA Commercial Premises Transformation Programme with an allocation of RM16 million this year. Source: BERNAMA News Agency