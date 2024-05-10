MANILA: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday said the government would accelerate infrastructure development and ensure progress in the entire region of Soccsksargen. During a media interview in General Santos City, Marcos said the development of the region would be prioritized through the administration's "Build Better More" program, which could help boost economic growth through key infrastructure projects. "Maganda na ang takbo ng development sa GenSan. Ang gagawin ng national government ay patuloy ang pag-develop ng imprastruktura doon sa 'Build, Better, More' na aming ginagawa. Dahil kapag nabuksan natin lahat ng mga iba't ibang lugar, maliwanag na gaganda ang economic situation sa mga lugar na 'yan (The development of GenSan is going well. What the national government will do is to continue infrastructure development through the 'Build, Better, More' program that we're implementing. Once we open up various places, it's clear that their economic situation will improve),' President Marcos told repor ters. He said improving the infrastructure of the region would create income opportunities and additional jobs. Marcos added that the government would also prioritize the farmers and fisherfolk in the region by providing corn and palay seeds, fertilizer, farm equipment, and machinery for processing. Marcos also committed to provide additional cold storage facilities for the region's fishery industry. 'Marami naman kayong cold storage dito dahil masigla ang fishing industry dito. Ang tawag diyan is 'we invest in success'. Napaka-successful na ng ginagawa ng GenSan kaya't doon kami maglalagay ng investment ng galing sa national government (You have plenty of cold storage here because of an active fishing industry. We call that 'we invest in success'. GenSan is already successful in that aspect and that's where the government will invest),' he said. Fishery is among General Santos City's major industries particularly tuna fishing and canned tuna processing. In terms of agricultural production, General Sant os is engaged in livestock and poultry as well as the production of coconut, pineapple, asparagus, bananas, and rice. The city has major projects led by the construction of the General Santos City underpass/interchange. It is the first mega infrastructure project of the Department of Public Works and Highways-Soccsksargen. The project is 740-linear meters in length with a 560-linear meter underpass tunnel alongside a bike lane. Source: Philippines News Agency