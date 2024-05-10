The idea to establish a cooperative under the Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI), mooted by the late Dewan Negara president Datuk Mutang Tagal, has become a meaningful legacy to boost the economic development of the Orang Ulu community. Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, the assemblyman for Murum and Federation of Orang Ulu Associations Sarawak Malaysia (FORUM) president, said Mutang's leadership in Sarawak's ethnic communities qualified him to be the first president of OUCCI, which was established in September 2019. "There were those who opposed the idea at first... He sought my opinion as the president of FORUM when he wanted to establish this cooperative, and I agreed with the proposal because it would benefit our community. "The purpose of the cooperative is to ensure that the Lun Bawang community can engage in entrepreneurship, as much government assistance is channeled through cooperatives, so we do not want the Orang Ulu community to be left behind," he told Bernama when met at his office in the State Legislative Assembly Building here today. Struggling to contain his emotions when sharing about Mutang's personality, Kennedy, who is from the Kenyah sub-ethnic group, said that as a humble and approachable Lun Bawang leader, Mutang's passing is deeply felt, and he was always willing to discuss and listen. "The Orang Ulu consist of many sub-ethnic groups, such as Lun Bawang, Kayan and Kenyah, so it is not easy to unite them all... As a leader, he always advised us not to prioritise just one sub-ethnic group but to embrace all the Orang Ulu. "I was frequently kept in touch with him, and he always reminded us to be sincere and honest in everything we do for the people. So, in a way, I not only lost a leader but also an advisor," he said. Mutang, 69, died at 11.46 am today at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur, after receiving treatment upon his return from Azerbaijan on May 6. He leaves behind wife Datin Ho May Leng and three children. On Feb 19, the former Bukit Mas Member of Parlia ment was appointed as the 20th president of the Dewan Negara, replacing Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who relinquished the post following his appointment as the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak. Mutang made history as the first leader from the Lun Bawang ethnic group to be appointed as the Senate president. Source: BERNAMA News Agency