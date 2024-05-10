MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. dismissed the allegations made against him by former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent Jonathan Morales, whom he branded as a "professional liar". In a media interview during the distribution of government assistance for El Niño-hit Filipinos in General Santos City, Marcos said he would not give credence to Morales' illegal drug claim against him, as he likened the ex-PDEA agent to a jukebox that will play any song for a fee. 'Mahirap naman bigyan ng importansya 'yan. This fellow is a professional liar. Parang jukebox. Basta maghulog ka ng pera kahit anong kantang gusto mo, kakantahin niya. Kaya walang saysay (It's hard to give it importance. This fellow is a professional liar, like a jukebox. As long as you pay, he will play whatever song you want. That is why it's pointless),' Marcos said. He also questioned Morales' record marred by multiple court cases, false testimonies, and complaints for implicating innocent individuals. Morales was dismissed from PDEA for dishonesty and misconduct and now faces several legal proceedings. The Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs has been conducting hearings into the alleged leak of confidential PDEA documents linking President Marcos to illegal drug use. The PDEA itself already denied the supposed documents Morales presented as non-existent. PDEA Director General Moro Virgilio Lazo has strongly refuted Morales' claims, asserting that the documents in question, including a supposed pre-operation report and authority to operate, were nonexistent. Lazo said Morales' allegations were "fabricated" and 'have no basis,' emphasizing that the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs should not rely on testimony from an individual who had previously committed perjury by concealing his dismissal from the Philippine National Police (PNP) during his application to PDEA. Senators denounced Morales' testimony for failing to prove allegations of illegal drugs against President Marcos and actress M aricel Soriano. Source: Philippines News Agency