DUMAGUETE CITY: The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines' (NGCP) Amlan-Siaton 69-kilovolt (kV) transmission line in Negros Oriental has now reached a critical level, an official said Friday. Michelle Visera, NGCP-Negros public relations officer, said that due to the current overloading of the power line, the ongoing construction of the Amlan-Dumaguete 138 kV line needs to be expedited to prevent any potential power outages. "We are asking stakeholders and government officials in Negros Oriental to help us fast-track the acquisition of permits and the Certificate of No Objection from concerned local governments and private individuals," Visera said in an interview. "The Amlan-Dumaguete 138 kV line was started last year and is seen to be completed by September this year, but some local resistance to the project compelled the grid operator to file a motion to extend the completion date to January 2026," she added. Visera said the Amlan-Siaton 69-kV line is carrying a load of 69 megawatts (MW) as of A pril 25 this year, which is beyond the normal capacity of 58 MW. Last weekend, many parts of Negros Oriental experienced a 12-hour brownout after NGCP announced it would be undertaking preventive maintenance of the Amlan-Siaton 69-kV line to ensure stability. Visera said the ongoing project for the new Amlan-Dumaguete 138-kV line must be expedited to meet the power demands while minimizing recurring and prolonged power interruptions in Negros Oriental. Source: Philippines News Agency