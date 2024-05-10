Cadets of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) who will become junior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines by May 18 vowed to defend the country anytime. Cadet Miguel Ponce Abesamis from Olongapo City said the moment he joined the institution in 2020, he had already instilled in his mind to be prepared for anything. 'The mere fact that I decided to join this prestigious institution, I should be prepared for anything,' he said on the sidelines of the formal announcement of PMA's top graduating cadets of "Bagong Sinag" Class of 2024. He said the academy taught and equipped him not just with physical and mental capabilities but also with skills and strategies in defense of the country. 'Because of how PMA developed me, and the future officer that I would be, whatever happens in my area of specialization, I should be prepared to defend the people, country, territory,' he said during a press conference. Cadet Kim Harold Gilo, the Class' No. 3 who is joining Abesamis in the Philippine Navy, vowed to perform his best while asserting the country's sovereignty and freedom. 'We will do our best to hone ourselves and continuously develop ourselves to be ready anytime where the sovereignty of our country will be on the line,' Gilo said. PMA Superintendent Lt. Gen. Rowen Tolentino said part of the curriculum of the cadets is to expose them to the field and provide them with skills in territorial defense. ''Yung role nila as a platoon leader, ensign, pilots sa Air Force, kanya-kanyang role na sila for external defense, 'yun na 'yung nagiging focus ng mga scenario ng mga (Their roles as platoon leaders, ensign, pilots of the Air Force, they have their own roles for external defense and that is the focus of the scenarios during their) Joint Field Training Program Exercises,' Tolentino said. The graduation on May 18 will be composed of 224 males and 54 females. Source: Philippines News Agency