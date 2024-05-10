In conjunction with this year's Mother's Day celebration, Lazada is offering multiple special discounts and stack vouchers available on its shopping app, allowing the public to enjoy significant savings, including free shipping. According to a statement today, its Change of Mind policy also allows hassle-free returns with full refunds. The public can choose from a treasure trove of gifts that cater to all interests and hobbies, something special for every mother that speaks to her passions, whether she is a culinary genius, a gardening enthusiast, or a tech guru. The online shopping platform is offering new mothers a selection of items to facilitate breastfeeding and childcare, such as nursing covers and baby monitors with wide-angle lenses and two-way audio. "Experiencing postpartum bleeding is common and could potentially last up to eight weeks, so wearing maternity pads can help them feel more comfortable and secure," it said in a statement today. It said mothers who enjoy cooking can choose from the various items that can help them save time, such as affordable air fryers, exquisite, high-quality stainless-steel knife sets, and baking essentials such as electric mixers. To appreciate gardening-savvy mothers, Lazada offers easy-to-carry ergonomic gardening sets useful for all gardening needs, such as digging, weeding, loosening soil and transplanting. "Enhance her garden's beauty with stylish pots and planters as these chic ceramic flower pots will add a touch of fancy, in addition to waterproof gardening boots that will keep her feet dry while weeding and watering the plants," read the statement. Good mental and physical health is the best gift that a mother could have asked for, therefore children can consider gifting her with workout tools like dumbbells and resistance bands that offer more flexibility for home strength training, it added. "For sportswear, they can choose from a variety of hues and designs including flared yoga pants, quick-drying pullovers and high-waist leggings," it said, adding that a fitness tracker is also essential in helping her to optimise her exercise routine. "With effortless returns and the lowest prices guaranteed, Lazada makes shopping online effortless. Start browsing Lazada today and find the perfect gift that says, "I love you, Mom," it added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency