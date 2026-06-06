Tributes Pour in for Etheridge as He Retires from PH Squad

Manila: Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has announced his retirement from the national team, ending an 18-year journey defined by passion, sacrifice, leadership, and historic achievement. In his Instagram post, Etheridge reflected on the highs and lows of representing the Philippines, the country he chose to serve as an 18-year-old despite being born and raised in England.

According to Philippines News Agency, Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president John Anthony Gutierrez paid tribute to Etheridge's unparalleled service to Philippine football. "Neil Etheridge helped change the trajectory of Philippine football. His courage, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the country inspired a generation of players, particularly world-class goalkeepers, and his legacy will forever be woven into the story of our game," Gutierrez said in a news release Saturday. "On behalf of the Philippine Football Federation, we thank Neil for 18 years of extraordinary service. While his national team duty has come to an end, the impact he made on Philippine football will continue to be felt for generations," he added.

All 13 players of the legendary 'Miracle of Hanoi' squad that stunned defending Southeast Asian champion Vietnam in 2010 have now retired. Etheridge, who joined the national team at 18, earned 82 international caps between 2008 and 2024. "I made my decision to play for the Philippines. Qualified for the first time ever to the Asian Cup for the country. First Filipino player to ever play in the Premier League. I made some amazing friends along the way and met some great people. Memories that will last with me forever," Etheridge, the first Filipino and first Southeast Asian footballer to play in the English Premier League in 2018, recalled.

Playing for Cardiff City, he saved a penalty on his Premier League debut before earning the club's Player of the Year award and the Philippine Sportswriters Association's Mr. Football of the Year honor. National team veteran fullback Daisuke Sato thanked Etheridge for "leading the way and setting the standard for all of us," while former national team assistant coach and Miracle of Hanoi goal scorer Chris Greatwich called him "the best ever." "The national team stands on the shoulders of your efforts over the past two decades," Greatwich said.

Current winger Alex Monis summarized best the feelings of the current crop of players. "True legend that inspired generations, teaching me what it means to represent this country," Monis wrote on social media.