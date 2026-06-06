PBBM Focuses on Strengthening Diplomatic Ties, Education, and Infrastructure Projects

Manila: Strengthening relations with foreign partners, advancing education initiatives, and monitoring the progress of key infrastructure projects topped President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s agenda this week.

According to Philippines News Agency, in line with Marcos' foreign policy anchored on promoting peace and protecting national interests, the Philippines formally elevated its ties with Vietnam with an Enhanced Strategic Partnership during the state visit of Vietnamese President to Lam to the Philippines.

The elevation of ties coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries this July and a decade since they established a Strategic Partnership in 2015. The move was announced after Marcos held a bilateral meeting with To Lam at Malaca±an Palace in Manila, ushering in deeper cooperation on shared interests and priorities, particularly in defense and security, trade and investment, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of several agreements aimed at reinforcing collaboration in defense, information technology, digital transformation, tourism, and education. They committed to expanding bilateral trade beyond their shared target of USD10 billion while pursuing a more balanced commercial relationship.

Also on Monday, Marcos attended the Vietnam-Philippine Business Forum at Diamond Hotel in Manila to promote trade, investment, and economic partnerships, enticing Vietnamese businesses to explore opportunities in the Philippines. In his speech, he assured Vietnamese investors that the Philippines is 'open to partnership, ready for investment, and eager to work" with them as it positions itself as a 'premier destination for smart, sustainable manufacturing and high-value services.'

Ahead of school opening on June 8, Marcos inspected ongoing school preparations and volunteer activities at the Kapitbahayan Elementary School in Navotas City on Tuesday. The activities formed part of the Brigada Eskwela kick-off in Metro Manila, highlighting the collective efforts of teachers, parents, volunteers, and government workers to ensure the readiness of schools for the incoming academic year.

During the event, Marcos inspected the school's newly operational closed-circuit television network and joined an interactive storytelling session at the school's new Reading Nooks designed to improve early-grade reading skills for Kindergarten to Grade 3 learners. A major milestone in the Department of Education's (DepEd) Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) program is the reduction in the number of struggling learners nationwide from 6.7 million to 2.2 million.

On Wednesday, Marcos met with Batang Maynila presidential scholars at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila, where he pledged to strengthen the implementation of the Bawat Bayan Makikinabang Program. The initiative provides educational assistance to incoming fourth-year college students from vulnerable sectors who are at risk of dropping out. The program is expected to benefit more than 200,000 presidential scholars once implemented nationwide.

On Friday, Marcos inaugurated a new College of Law building at the West Visayas State University (WVSU) campus in Iloilo City. Accompanied by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, the President unveiled the building's dedication marker during the inauguration ceremony. The new facility features six classrooms, two moot courts, a review room, faculty offices, and other essential learning spaces designed to support both academic excellence and practical legal training.

Marcos also served as the guest speaker during the third commencement exercises of the WVSU College of Law at the WVSU Cultural Center, where he urged law graduates to 'always choose principle over convenience, truth over falsehood, and service over self-interest.'

On Tuesday, Marcos presided over the 9th Philippine Space Council meeting at Malaca±an Palace to review recent developments in the country's space sector, including ongoing satellite programs, space infrastructure projects, and efforts to enhance the use of space-based data in government operations. During the meeting, the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) reported progress on the Multispectral Unit for Land Assessment (MULA) satellite, targeted for launch as early as April 2027.

The council approved a resolution declaring the proposed MULA Constellation Program a national priority undertaking to expand the country's sovereign Earth observation capabilities through locally developed satellites. The establishment of a Philippine Sovereign Geostationary Telecommunications Satellite Program, which seeks to provide secure communications services under Philippine control, was also greenlighted.

The continued upgrading and rehabilitation of key infrastructure projects also remained a priority. Marcos visited Pinabacdao, Samar, on Friday to monitor the ongoing rehabilitation of the Maharlika Highway, a critical transport corridor. During the inspection, he emphasized the importance of ensuring that rehabilitation works meet high standards to improve regional connectivity and stimulate economic growth.

To sustain his efforts to improve relations with other countries, Marcos received the credentials of two newly appointed ambassadors from Peru and the Order of Malta at Malaca±an Palace on Wednesday. First to present credentials was Peruvian Ambassador to the Philippines Carmen Del Rocio Azurin Araujo, who becomes Peru's first resident ambassador to the Philippines in more than two decades.

In an interview after the meet and greet with presidential scholars, Marcos called on the senators to 'get back to work' amid a Senate impasse, urging them to focus on pressing national concerns, particularly the country's current energy situation. He expressed disappointment over the Senate's failure to perform its mandate, while other branches of government continue to work.