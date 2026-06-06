Tourist Arrivals Show Steady Increase Amid Lean Season

Manila: Tourist arrivals in the country have steadily increased amid the lean season for tourism, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported Friday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the BI revealed that tourist numbers for April this year rose to 1,358 from 1,337 in the previous year. Similarly, May saw an increase from 1,299 to 1,309. BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval shared this data during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing, indicating a positive trend in tourist arrivals.

"We consider this to be a bit of a lean season because the long holidays are over," Sandoval said, highlighting the trend of reduced travel during the rainy season. Despite this seasonal dip, the bureau is witnessing a gradual rise in the number of travelers.

Sandoval noted that while they expect tourist arrivals to stabilize in the third quarter, a sudden surge is anticipated in the fourth quarter. "That's our usual trend and we are monitoring them. So far it's increasing. Our data is good," she added.

The BI's data also showed that South Korea remains the leading source of foreign travelers to the country, followed by the United States, Canada, Japan, and China. Sandoval pointed out that these countries consistently rank as the top sources of foreign nationals entering the Philippines annually.

In response to the President's directive, the Bureau of Immigration continues to explore ways to enhance its processes and systems, ensuring a seamless experience for tourists.