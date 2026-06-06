Palace Orders Government Agencies to Support National Anti-Crime Campaign

Manila: Malaca±ang has directed all national government agencies to support crime prevention efforts aimed at enhancing public safety and building resilient communities. Memorandum Circular (MC) 120, signed by Executive Secretary Ralph Recto on behalf of the President on May 21 and released on Saturday, orders all local government agencies and instrumentalities and enjoins local government units (LGUs) to assist the National Police Commission (Napolcom) in implementing the 2026 National Crime Prevention Program (NCPP).

According to Philippines News Agency, the Napolcom will lead the implementation of the 2026 NCPP in coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP), LGUs, and other partner agencies. "In accordance with their respective mandates, all departments, agencies, bureaus, and offices of the National Government are hereby directed, and all LGUs are hereby encouraged, to support the implementation of the 2026 NCPP, as well as the programs, activities, and projects specified therein," MC 120 read. The circular takes effect immediately upon issuance.

The 2026 NCPP is a comprehensive initiative designed to improve crime prevention and public safety. Its key objectives include enhancing community-based crime prevention initiatives and modernizing law enforcement tools, technologies, and digital infrastructure. The program also seeks to boost law enforcement capability and professionalism while establishing a national crime prevention knowledge management program.

It aims to improve coordination among the police, prosecution, courts, corrections, and reintegration sectors to ensure a unified and effective criminal justice system. These efforts will be supported by legislative modernization, governance reforms, enhanced data interoperability, and strengthened institutional integrity. "To ensure the success of the 2026 NCPP, it is necessary for all government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as local government units, to support and cooperate in the implementation of the 2026 NCPP," the order said.

The funding requirements for the implementation of MC 120 will be sourced from the current and available appropriations of Napolcom and other concerned agencies. The PNP welcomed Malaca±ang's order and assured full cooperation. "The Philippine National Police fully supports the directive of Malaca±ang and remains committed to working closely with all government agencies to strengthen our anti-crime efforts and ensure safer communities nationwide," PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said in a statement Sunday.

"This directive reinforces the whole-of-government approach in addressing criminality. The PNP stands ready to enhance coordination, intelligence sharing, and law enforcement operations to protect the public." Nartatez ordered police units nationwide to synchronize local operations with the Palace directive, including tighter coordination between regional offices and national support units. "With stronger government coordination and active community participation, we can further reduce crime and build safer neighborhoods for all," he said.