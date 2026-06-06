DOLE Issues Pay Rules for June 12 Independence Day Holiday

Manila: The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has released the official pay rules for June 12, marking the 128th Independence Day of the Philippines, which is observed as a regular holiday. This announcement was made through Labor Advisory No. 11, Series of 2026, signed by Secretary Francis Tolentino, aimed at guiding private sector employers on the proper compensation of their employees during this national celebration.

According to Philippines News Agency, the pay guidelines stipulate that employees who work on the regular holiday will be entitled to 200 percent of their daily salary for the first eight hours of work. This calculation is based on multiplying the basic wage by 200 percent. For any labor performed beyond eight hours, the employees are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate, calculated as the hourly rate of the basic wage multiplied by 200 percent and then by 130 percent, adjusted for the number of hours worked.

For employees working on a regular holiday that coincides with their rest day, employers are required to provide an extra 30 percent on top of the basic wage of 200 percent. This translates to the basic wage multiplied by 200 percent and then by 130 percent. In instances where work exceeds eight hours on such a day, the compensation includes an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate, calculated as the hourly rate of the basic wage multiplied by 200 percent, 130 percent twice, and the number of hours worked.

In cases where employees do not report to work on the holiday, they are still entitled to receive 100 percent of their daily wage, provided they worked or were on paid leave the day before the holiday. If the day immediately preceding the holiday is a non-working day or a scheduled rest day, employees remain eligible for holiday pay if they worked or were on paid leave the day before the non-working day or rest day.

This announcement comes in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s Proclamation No. 1006, which officially declares June 12, a Friday, as a regular holiday in honor of Independence Day.