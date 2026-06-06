PCP Defends Disciplinary Action Against Dr. Leachon, Emphasizes Adherence to Ethics Rules

Manila: The Philippine College of Physicians (PCP) on Saturday defended a recent disciplinary action involving one of its members, saying the decision resulted from a formal ethics process conducted in accordance with the organization's rules and procedures. The organization made the statement after suspending Dr. Anthony Leachon for six months in response to an ethics complaint filed by Dr. Kenneth Hartigan-Go on Feb. 21, 2025.

According to Philippines News Agency, Hartigan-Go is a former PCP president, Food and Drug Administration director general, and Department of Health undersecretary. The case centered on Leachon's public statements, including those he made at a congressional public hearing on Nov. 29, 2018. The PCP Board of Regents noted that Leachon clearly violated his duties and responsibilities under the PCP Code of Ethics when he made certain public statements against Hartigan-Go and engaged in defamatory allegations and insinuations or claims of corruption and unethical practice against his colleagues in a public and official forum.

"The Philippine College of Physicians wishes to clarify that the recent decision involving a member of the College resulted from a formal ethics process conducted in accordance with the PCP Code of Ethics and established procedures," the statement read. The organization stressed that as a professional medical society, it is guided by its constitution, by-laws, code of ethics, and disciplinary procedures.

"Any complaint brought before the organization undergoes a careful, thorough, and impartial review process, with due regard for fairness, evidence, and the rights of all parties involved," it said. "The action taken in this matter was not arrived at lightly. It followed the procedures prescribed under the College's rules and was reached only after extensive deliberation by the appropriate bodies of the organization."

According to the PCP, the decision was reached independently and in accordance with the organization's mandate to uphold ethical and professional standards among its members. Likewise, it acknowledged the right of any member to seek remedies under the organization's rules and applicable laws as it recognized that matters currently before the courts must be resolved through proper judicial processes.

"As an institution, the PCP does not participate in political debates nor does it take positions on pending legal controversies beyond its mandate as a professional organization," it said. "Our sole concern is the preservation of the integrity, credibility, and ethical standards of the medical profession." The organization called on the public to respect the processes of both the courts and professional institutions. It also emphasized that it remains committed to "fairness, professionalism, accountability, and the highest standards of medical ethics in the service of the Filipino people."