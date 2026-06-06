Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Strikes Bicol Region

Manila: A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook the Bicol Region at 9:57 p.m. on Friday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) traced the tremor's epicenter to 15 km south of Santo Domingo, Albay, with a depth of 9 km. Intensity V was experienced in Sto. Domingo and Legazpi City, Albay, while Intensity IV was reported in Tabaco City, Ligao City, and Malilipot town in Albay, as well as in Cogon, Irosin, and Donsol in Sorsogon.

According to Philippines News Agency, Naga City and Malinao in Albay, along with Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, and Juban in Sorsogon, felt Intensity III. Intensity II was observed in Goa, Camarines Sur, and Bulan, Sorsogon. Instrumental intensities recorded by Phivolcs were Intensity VI in City of Tabaco, Albay; Intensity V in Castilla, Sorsogon; Intensity IV in Sorsogon City and Iriga City, Camarines Sur; and Intensity III in Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon, Monreal, Masbate, Sag±ay, Sipocot, and Pili, Camarines Sur, and Mercedes, Camarines Norte.

Phivolcs indicated that both aftershocks and damage are anticipated from the earthquake. Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) emphasized the necessity of observing proper safety measures before, during, and after an earthquake. In an advisory, the DOH highlighted the importance of preparedness and awareness to minimize the risk of injuries and other health-related emergencies during seismic events.

The DOH urged residents to identify the nearest and safest emergency exits in their homes and workplaces, as well as designated evacuation areas and the quickest routes to reach them. It also recommended preparing an emergency supply kit, or 'go bag,' containing essential items such as food, water, toiletries, medicines, and first-aid supplies.

Families are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the use of first-aid kits, fire extinguishers, and alarms, and to know how to safely shut off utilities like water lines, gas tanks, and electrical circuit breakers. During an earthquake, the public is advised to remain calm, follow the 'Duck, Cover, and Hold' procedure, and stay away from potential hazards such as glass windows and hanging objects.

Outdoor individuals should move to open spaces, while motorists are advised to stop safely and avoid bridges and overpasses. After the shaking ceases, residents should proceed to safe evacuation areas and monitor official updates via reliable information channels. Before returning home, it is crucial to inspect for structural damage and electrical hazards.

The DOH also cautioned against using electrical switches if power lines are suspected to be damaged and urged the public to stay alert and follow official advisories to ensure safety during potential aftershocks and future seismic events.