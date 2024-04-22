TACLOBAN CITY: Despite the stressful life of raising children on their own, solo parents here have practical tips on how they deal with mental health issues. Jocelyn Igaña, 52, said the pressures of solo parenting often make her feel overwhelmed and anxious. 'I am a solo parent. There are days when I easily get mad at my children and overthink,' Jocelyn, a single mother of two, said in vernacular. The lack of financial support and the jobs she had to juggle simultaneously distressed her. To cope, she makes herself busy by cleaning the house and confiding in her closest friends for emotional support. Babing Ronda, 45, has been raising his four children since his wife died. Earning PHP500 weekly as an on-call electrician, he keeps in mind that must be strong for his family. 'I divert my attention by preoccupying myself with work, but oftentimes I play basketball to forget my problems,' he said. Desiree Dollar, 50, a solo parent of three, struggles with her PHP500 weekly net income from managing a small community store. Despite temptations to share, she remained cautious about discussing her problems, fearing judgment and the spread of rumors. She believes in handling her issues privately through prayer, socializing or distracting herself. The city government's head of special projects, Gloria Fabrigas, a psychologist and a solo parent as well, admitted that she often faces unique stressors, such as financial strain, family problems, and social isolation. These challenges can take a toll on mental health, leading to feelings of anxiety, depression, paranoia, and loneliness. 'Some solo parents feel like they don't have anyone to help them raise their family. This is why mental health awareness is very important so that they can still function and cope despite their situation,' Fabrigas told the Philippine News Agency. Fabrigas calls on solo parents to seek immediate medical help before their mental health problems worsen. 'The mental health issue per se is not the problem, but the coping mechanism is t he issue. There are many things you can do to cope: rest, sleep is very important, connect to people, physical activity, diet, nutrition, and then avoid risky substances like alcohol and cigarettes because you are very vulnerable,' Fabrigas emphasized. Francis Bernadeth Lerion, a counselor and administrator of Dream Quest International, a religious non-government organization, advised solo parents suffering from early signs of mental illness not to hesitate to reach out to friends, families, or support groups who can offer a listening ear. 'The government has opportunities where patients or people who are going through mental health issues will have the chance to talk to them. What is important, is for them to be open about it, not hide it from themselves,' Lerios said. Last week, the city Social Welfare and Development Office organized mental health awareness discussions as part of the Solo Parents Week celebration. It served as an avenue for all solo parents to find understanding, practical advice, and encouragement to take care of their mental health. Source: Philippines News Agency