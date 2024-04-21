MANILA: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered extended construction hours and round-the-clock emergency repairs on government infrastructure projects as part of the administration's 'Build, Better, More' program. In a short video message posted on Facebook Saturday night, Marcos said his directive is meant to ensure the swift and timely completion of vital infrastructure projects. 'Under the Build, Better, More, program, we will intensify ongoing infrastructure projects. Construction hours will be extended and emergency repairs will be conducted round-the-clock to ensure timely completion,' the President said. He added that projects that meet quality requirements will be prioritized as part of the government's initiatives on climate change and to ensure that infrastructures will last longer and can withstand calamities. 'Para hindi nape-perwisyo ang publiko sa mga substandard na imprastraktura na kailangang paulit-ulit na ayusin pagkalipas ng ilang taon lamang o pagkatapos ng bagyo (So the public won 't be bothered by substandard infrastructure projects that needs to be fixed repeatedly in just a few years or after a typhoon),' he said. The administration's 'Build, Better, More' infrastructure program seeks to expand the country's 'Golden Age of Infrastructure' by constructing and repairing high-impact projects such as farm-to-market roads, mass transport systems, airports, expressways, bridges, and ports among others. Source: Philippines News Agency