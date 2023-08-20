RAHMAH SALES PROGRAMME SHOULD CONTINUE, SAYS CONSUMERS

The Rahmah Sales programme, initiated by the late Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, has successfully benefited various groups in the country and should continue.

When met by Bernama, several consumers said that the programme had reduced their financial burden by allowing them to purchase necessities at low and reasonable prices.

Retired teacher Abdul Razak Abd Rahman, 63, hoped that the Rahmah Sales programme would continue next year.

“Today, the price of goods such as chicken, vegetables and flour is 20 to 30 per cent lower, which helps us save money.

“I think it’s best to continue this programme because it offers low prices and we can reduce our expenses,” he said at the Rahmah Mega Sale at Stadium Bandaraya Pasir Gudang yesterday.

Housewife Rozita Mohd Noor, 48, praised the initiative, saying that the rising cost of living and price of goods have impacted many people.

Therefore, she believes the programme should continue to allow more people to benefit from it.

“Alhamdulillah, today I can purchase chicken and ikan cencaru at RM6.99 per kg from the usual price of RM7.69 and RM8.99, respectively, and garlic at RM7.99 from RM8.99 per kg.

“I want to thank KPDN (Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry), particularly the late Salahuddin, for their commitment in implementing the Rahmah Sales programme. I fully support this initiative and hope it will be sustained,” said Rozita, who lives in Kota Masai.

Another consumer who wished to be known as Ravi, 29, said the Rahmah Sales programme not only helped ease the burden of the B40 and M40 groups but also the newly employed.

“I believe this programme was well received by the people, regardless of the B40 group, pensioners and people who have just started working like me.

“As you can see, the prices offered are reasonable, and many people come to buy necessities. This proved that this programme is beneficial, so I support it,“ he said.

The Rahmah Sales programme has been carried out in 1,229 locations nationwide and benefitted 2.1 million consumers so far.

In Johor alone, 611,790 consumers have benefitted from the initiative as of July 31.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency