Philippines To Deploy Around 4,400 Law Enforcers During FIBA World Cup

The Philippines will deploy around 4,400 law officers in the capital, Manila, and its adjacent province, to ensure the safety of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, a spokesperson for the Philippine National Police said, yesterday.

Police Colonel, Jean Fajardo, said, the security force comprises personnel from the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Philippine Red Cross.

The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, from Aug 25 to Sept 10. The Philippines will host 16 teams, including China and the United States, during the group phase. All final phase games will also be held in the Philippines.

Fajardo said, FIBA participants had begun arriving since Thursday. “We already have a soft deployment at the airport and the buildings where the participants and the delegates are billeted, to ensure their safety.”

Philippine President, Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, has ordered the suspension of classes in public schools at all levels, and work in government offices in Metro Manila and adjacent province, on Aug 25

Source: Nam News Network