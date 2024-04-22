ROSALES: The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Monday opened a new civil registration system (CRS) outlet in this town to cater to residents in the fifth and sixth districts of Pangasinan and nearby towns of Tarlac and Nueva Ecija. In an interview, Chief Statistical Specialist Edgar Norberte said the new outlet would help decongest the number of people being catered to at the CRS in Calasiao town, with an average of 1,572 transactions and 607 clients daily. 'This is to lessen the number of clients at the Calasiao outlet. Many have been requesting a new CRS outlet since 2021 and finally, it was established,' he said in Filipino. The outlet provides services such as copy issuance of civil registry documents, authentication of Local Civil Registry Office-issued documents if PSA's copy of the document is not available in the CRS database, as well as issuance of Certificate of No Marriage (CENOMAR), Certificate of Marriage (CEMAR), Certificate of No Death (CENODEATH), or Certificate of Deaths (CEDEATH), and electronic endorsement of civil registry documents from the PSA CRS at the Government Center in Barangay Carmay here, he said. PSA-Ilocos Region said the new outlet, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays, will also help the economy of Rosales town by creating foot traffic from their clients. Source: Philippines News Agency