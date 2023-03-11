President Radev invites President Ilham Aliyev to visit Bulgaria

President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev invited the President of Azerbaijan to pay an official visit to his country, Trend reports.

The invitation was gratefully accepted.

Issues related to cooperation in energy, transport, gas supply, agriculture and other fields were discussed at the meeting.

The sides acknowledged Azerbaijan's contribution to European energy security and touched upon the issue of the construction of a new gas connector in Europe. The presidents also emphasized the importance of the first Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku last month and noted that Azerbaijan had become an important country supplying green energy to Europe.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on the issue of cooperation in the field of transport and increasing the volume of transit cargo from Bulgaria via Azerbaijan to Central Asian countries.

Source: TREND News Agency