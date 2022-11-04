PH wins 2nd int’l online chess finals for prisoners

The Philippines has won the second Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prisoners in the men’s category, defeating Colombia in the finals.

In a statement Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the Philippine team is from the General Santos City Jail.

“Placing only fifth last year, the male team prepared well and was even trained by some of the country’s strong chess masters, including Winston Silva, Shrihaan Poddar, and Cedrix Cabangal,” the DFA said.

The team members watched chess tutorial videos and analyzed chess games in preparation for the tournament, it added.

Mongolia was declared the champion in the female category.

It is the second time to bag first place since the event was launched last year.

More than 85 teams composed of inmates from 46 countries took part in the online event via Chess.com.

The event from October 13 to 14 was organized by the Cook County Department of Corrections and the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE), also known as the International Chess Federation, in observance of the International Day of Education in Prisons.

The Cook County Jail management views chess as an effective activity in facilitating its rehabilitation programs.

Its chess program was introduced by Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart more than 10 years ago.

The Philippine Consulate General in Chicago, represented by Assistance-to-Nationals officer Eunika Lesli Leyva-Tiongco, joined the opening ceremonies, together with the Chicago Consular Corps members, at the Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois on October 13.

Source: Philippines News Agency