MANILA: The Philippines and Qatar further strengthened their bilateral relations, signing on Monday nine new deals, including agreements on addressing climate change and human trafficking. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of Qatar, witnessed the presentation of the newly-signed deals in Malacañang. The new deals are as follows: Agreement between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of the State of Qatar on the waiver of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and special or official passports; Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of the State of Qatar on cooperation in the field of sports; Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of the State of Qatar on cooperation in the field of youth; Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and th e Government of the State of Qatar on cooperation in combating human trafficking; Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of the State of Qatar on technical cooperation and capacity-building on climate change; Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of the State of Qatar in the field of tourism and business events; Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of the State of Qatar on mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates; Memorandum of Understanding between the Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Memorandum of Understanding between the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Qatar's Amir is currently in Manila for a two-day state visit, upon Marcos' invitation. In his opening message for their bila teral meeting, Marcos said he is hoping that their discussions will translate to stronger collaboration in common fields of interest. For his part, the Qatari leader underscored the importance of the Philippines as a trade partner. The Amir also praised the Filipino community in Qatar for their valuable contribution to the Arab nation's development. 'This is my pleasure to take this opportunity to praise the Filipino community residing in the State of Qatar and their effective contribution to the development progress in our country. I thank you once again, Your Excellency and I wish your country, the Philippines a continued progress and prosperity,' he said. The Philippines and Qatar established diplomatic relations in May 1981. The Arab country hosts some 270,000 Filipinos and is one of the top destinations for Filipino migrant workers in the Middle East. Source: Philippines News Agency