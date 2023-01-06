PBBM vows to build strong case vs. PNP execs with drug ties

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday vowed to build a strong case against Philippine National Police (PNP) officials who are involved in the illegal drug trade.

In an interview, Marcos said the government will form a commission to look into the records of all of the officers to decide “what do we do with those that are implicated to being involved in the drug trade” in a bid to cleanse the ranks of the PNP.

The commission, Marcos said, would slowly reinstate those who are cleared of any drug links and build cases against those found involved in the drug trade.

He stressed that it was part of his campaign pledge to carry out a different approach to the country’s drug problem.

“We approach it in an entirely differently way. Alam naman natin na ‘yung problema sa drugs hindi mangyayari ‘yan kung hindi kasabwat ‘yung mga iba diyan sa police (We all know that the drug problem won’t be possible without the involvement of some police officers),” he said in a briefing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

When asked about the request of Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. for the courtesy resignation of senior PNP officials, the President said the government should carefully look into who are involved and can no longer serve because of their ties with drug lords.

“So, tiyakin natin, kung magkakaso tayo, ipapanalo talaga natin at makukulong talaga kung sino man ang mga napatunayan na kasabwat dito sa drug trade (We have to make sure that when we file cases, we have to ensure the conviction and imprisonment of those who are proven to be involved in the drug trade),” Marcos said.

Abalos on Wednesday called on all police officials from the rank of full colonel up to generals to submit their courtesy resignations as part of the administration’s campaign against illegal drugs.

Abalos said that the courtesy resignation of all PNP senior officials is also an essential part of the government’s efforts to win back the trust and confidence of the people in the PNP and fight against illegal drugs.

Source: Philippines News Agency