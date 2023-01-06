Ginebra’s Thompson, Brownlee win PBA Comm’s Cup individual awards

MANILA: Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson were named the top performers of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup, announced before Game 4 of the finals at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Friday.

Brownlee won Best Import in the mid-season conference while Thompson took his second Best Player of the Conference award.

Both also topped the media and player votes.

Brownlee dominated the statistical points (SP) race with 829 points and swept the media and player votes with all 30 reporters and 13 player representatives giving him the first-place votes for 460 more points for a total of 1,289 en route to his third top import award and second in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Magnolia’s Nick Rakocevic finished second with 940 points, while San Miguel’s Devon Scott was third with 788.

Congress approved Brownlee’s naturalization last year that will make him eligible to play for the national team once the law is signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Thompson finished second to NorthPort’s Robert Bolick in the SP race but secured all first-place votes from the media and all but one of 13 players’ representatives votes for an overall 917 points.

Fellow Gin King Jamie Malonzo was second overall with 673 points and Bolick third with 558 points.

Source: Philippines News Agency