Palace confirms Alba’s resignation as SRA administrator

Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) chief David John Thaddeus Alba has stepped down from his post, the Palace announced on Friday. In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Alba has already informed Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin of his resignation due to health reasons on Wednesday. Administrator David John Thaddeus Alba visited ES Lucas Bersamin last Wednesday informing him of his decision to resign. ES Lucas Bersamin persuaded him not to, but he reasoned his worsening health condition, the PCO said. The PCO noted that Alba's resignation as SRA adminstrator will be effective on April 15. 'Upon the directive of the President, his resignation will be effective on April 15 in order to prepare the appointment of his replacement,' the PCO said. In August last year, Alba replaced Hermenegildo Serafica, who resigned as SRA administrator in the wake of the unauthorized signing of Sugar Order (SO) 4, a resolution allowing the importation of 300,000 metric tons (MT) of sugar. The SRA is a government-owned and -controlled corporation attached to the Department of Agriculture (DA), which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. currently heads. The President is also the concurrent chair of the SRA.

Source: Philippines News Agency