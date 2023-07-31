P38-M ‘shabu’ seized in 2 sting ops in Cebu

Authorities in Cebu province arrested a junk shop owner and a laborer in separate drug-busts, yielding a total of more or less PHP38 million worth of suspected shabu Sunday night. Lt. Col. Randy Caballes, Talisay City Police Office chief, said junk shop owner, Robert Fernan, 31, is a provincial-level high-value drug personality due to the volume of illegal drugs that he can dispose of in the southern areas of the province. Caballes said operatives seized from Fernan 5.5 kilos of shabu worth PHP37.4 million during a sting in his place in Purok Kawayan, Sitio Kimba, Barangay San Roque in Talisay City. Police also seized from Fernan a .45 caliber pistol and several ammunition. Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas commended the local police for the big haul as a result of their intelligence operations. He said the police arrested Fernan after around two weeks of monitoring his operation in the city. 'Fernan's arrest is part of our city's intensified Oplan Limpyo Talisay,' Gullas said in his statement posted on his social media page. Meanwhile, Bryan Matugas, 28, a laborer, was arrested in Sitio Lobres of the mountain village of Pung-ol Sibugay in this city after selling to operatives two packs of shabu valued at PHP480,000 in a sting operation. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Central Visayas, the Cebu provincial police, and Cebu City police station 4 launched the operation. The two suspects will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165.

Source: Philippines News Agency