OKX and Manchester City Players Launch ‘OKX Collective,’ an Immersive Metaverse Fan Experience

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX , one of the world’s leading technology and Web3 companies and home to the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced it has partnered with Manchester City Football Club stars Jack Grealish, Rúben Dias, Ilkay Gündoğan and Alex Greenwood to launch the OKX Collective, an immersive metaverse experience designed specifically for fans.

The OKX Collective is a unique virtual metaverse environment that allows fans to experience Web3 first-hand and gain access to special content, experiences and rewards from some of their favourite Manchester City players.

Fans who visit the OKX Collective will be treated to special experiences designed around each player’s playing style and personal interests. These will include exclusive training content and music and NFT-based digital experiences.

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer at OKX, said: “Introducing elite footballers to our newly established metaverse is about sharing the boundless possibilities of Web3 and inviting fans to experience it first-hand. Web3 has the potential to be bigger than everything that came before it, and this is just a taste of the incredible experiences it stands to enable. Let me take this opportunity to welcome Jack, Ruben, Ilkay and Alex to both the OKX family and the incredible world of Web3!”

Jack Grealish said: “Manchester City and OKX are both winners. Combining football and the metaverse brings fans closer to the action! I’ve had a lot of fun bringing my digital profile to life with the support of the Club and OKX.”

Alex Greenwood said: “I’m excited to be teaming up with OKX and heading into the metaverse for the first time. We talk a lot about the evolution of football, and it feels as though exploring this space is the next step. There’s some exciting things to come with this partnership… especially if you like your trainers and digital collectibles!”

Ilkay Gündoğan said: “Football is all about community, and City fans are the best in the world, so we know the OKX Collective will be an incredible place. I’ve been following developments in Web3 for some time. I can’t wait to learn even more with OKX and bring fans closer to the action.”

Rúben Dias said: “I am delighted to team up with OKX. By giving my fans a glimpse into how I prepare for matchday I hope to showcase the power of the metaverse and continue learning in this fast-moving space. Can’t wait to see what’s next!”

OKX is also the official training kit partner for MCFC for the 2022/23 season.

About OKX

OKX is a leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX’s crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION. THE VALUE OF YOUR DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.

