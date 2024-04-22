CAGDIANAO: The newly opened route from the province of Dinagat Islands to Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte is expected to rapidly boost the tourism industry in both islands. Officials underscored this during the formal opening of the new route on Monday morning with the rollout of the maiden voyage from Del Carmen town in Siargao to Cagdianao in Dinagat. Alfredo Coro II, the mayor of Del Carmen, led the delegation from Siargao Island during its maiden voyage. After an hour-long journey, Dinagat Island Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. and Mayor Marc Adelson Longos welcomed the group upon their arrival at Cagdianao port. 'A food hub or 'bagsakan' was already established by the provincial government of Dinagat in Del Carmen,' Coro said in an interview with reporters before the start of the maiden voyage. He said Dinagat Islands has ample agricultural products, including vegetables, that could be shipped directly to Siargao through the new route. Demand for vegetables, fruits, poultry and meat products is increa sing in the tourist areas of Siargao, particularly in General Luna town, he added. Meanwhile, Demerey said the new route allows agricultural products from Dinagat to be directly delivered to Siargao without passing through mainland Surigao del Norte. 'The establishment of this new tourism route will bring a lot of possibilities and opportunities to Dinagat and Siargao,' he said in a press conference. At least 47 passengers, including the delegation from Siargao, the media and local and foreign tourists, joined the maiden voyage. 'We will assess the impact of this new route after a year, both in the tourism and economic aspects,' Demerey said. Source: Philippines News Agency