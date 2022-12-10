MinDA boosts partnership among PH Ambassadors

DAVAO CITY: To provide a strong partnership with relevant institutions, especially with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) welcomed on Friday the 17 newly designated and confirmed Philippine Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary here.

In a statement Saturday, Secretary Maria Belen Acosta said the gathering paved the way for advancing popular growth and development in Mindanao.

The Ambassadors visited the city as part of their Onsite Economic Diplomacy Program before they assume early next year their respective posts and assignments in various parts of Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Europe.

Acosta said it is seldom that Mindanao is visited by a group of Philippine Ambassadors and that is why “we are truly delighted with your presence here today knowing fully well of your strategic role in promoting and marketing our country as a promising investment and tourism destination in the international field.”

MinDA, as the Philippine Country Coordinating Office for Brunei Darussalam – Indonesia – Malaysia – Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) and Mindanao’s arm for international cooperation, has been requested by DFA Manila – Office of International Economic Relations and DFA Mindanao to co-organize the visit of the Ambassadors.

“This is our collective duty as we respond to the call of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to bring back the Philippines to the highest pedestal of international representation,” Acosta said.

With the Ambassador’s representation, Acosta is optimistic about the expansion of the good reputation of the Philippines in the ranks of the nations.

“And we recognize the ambassadors’ role in promoting our rich culture, history, and tradition; our unique products, and various places for investments and international partnerships, as well as for tourism,” she added.

Highlighted during the event was the support to various initiatives that will facilitate the strengthening of ongoing trade and investment agreements and cooperation with other countries, and the promotion of Mindanao’s economic potential and investment opportunities to the rest of the world

Source: Philippines News agency