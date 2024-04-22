GEORGE TOWN, Penang created its own history when it received recognition from the Malaysia Book of Record (MBOR) for Planting One Million Trees in One Day in celebration of Earth Day today (April 22). The epic event, organised by Yayasan Amal Tuan Yang Terutama (TYT) Pulau Pinang in collaboration with the office of the chairman of the State Housing and Environment Committee, reached the target of planting one million trees at exactly 11.30 am today, which was confirmed by MBOR chief operating officer Christopher Wong Hong Wai and MBOR officer Siti Nurhanim Mohd Well. The certificate of recognition was presented by Wong to the chief executive officer of Yayasan Amal (TYT) Pulau Pinang Datuk Seri Rozali Mohamud and witnessed by Penang Governor (TYT) Tun Dato' Seri Utama Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak in a ceremony at Seri Mutiara tonight. Also witnessing the presentation of the certificate were Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow; Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr. Mohamad Abdul Hamid; State Housing and Environment Committ ee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo; State Secretary Datuk Rosli Isa and state assembly Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang. Rozali said that although the target of one million trees had been reached, the people of the state still showed high commitment when a total of 1,251,512 million trees had been planted as of 5.30 pm today. He said a total of 709,309 trees were planted by public agencies; private (98,742); communities, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community-based organisations (CBOs) (148,586 trees); 148,586 trees were planted by schools and another 167,892 by individuals. Source: BERNAMA News Agency