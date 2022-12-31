Marcos condoles with passing of India PM Modi’s mother

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. joined world leaders in expressing condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the death of his mother.

“On behalf of the Filipino people, I extend my sincerest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing of his beloved mother, Heeraben Modi,” the chief executive said in a tweet Saturday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family. May she rest in peace,” he added.

Heeraben passed away at the UN Mehta Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad in India early Friday. She was 100.

In a tweet Friday, PM Modi paid tribute to his mother, saying, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.

Source: Philippines News Agency