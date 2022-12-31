N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea

SEOUL: North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Saturday, the South Korean military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch. It did not provide other details immediately.

The launch came after South Korea successfully conducted a test flight of a solid-fuel space launch vehicle the previous day as part of efforts to strengthen its space-based reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities.

On Dec. 23, the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, less than a week after its launch of two medium-range ones.

