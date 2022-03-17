﻿Localized wages more equitable, senatorial bet says

Senatorial aspirant and former defense chief Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro has opposed a legislated across-the-board wage as localized pay is more equitable.

In a statement Tuesday, Teodoro said provinces have different situations therefore wages should be determined by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board and should not be institutionalized.

“I am not in favor of legislated across-the-board minimum wage because it prevents the potential to further increase it,” the former Tarlac congressman and 1989 Bar topnotcher said.

Instead of a legislated across-the-board compensation, Teodoro underscored the need for the government to boost its social programs and provide efficient government services to the public to alleviate the lives of Filipinos amid the recovery from pandemic and the crisis on oil prices.

Teodoro, who served as an executive of various companies in the past 12 years, added that a legislated across-the-board wage will make the country less competitive in attracting more investments.

This would also not help, especially in provinces that lacked infrastructure as firms consider the available infrastructure and pay rates before investing, he added.

Earlier, the private sector said it is not yet time to increase wages and implement across-the-board pay as businesses just started to recover from the pandemic.

Operating expenses of firms are also expected to increase amid the skyrocketing oil prices due to conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

