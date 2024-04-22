CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Lanao del Norte province is strengthening its reproductive health programs and environmental protection initiatives through proposed additional legislative measures. In a statement on Monday, Board Member Abdany Buandang said measures are underway aimed at conserving the province's natural assets from watersheds and mountain ranges. Buandang, chairman of the Committee on Environmental Protection, said these legislative measures will ensure the maintenance of ecological balance and a sustainable water supply. He also underscored the need for legal protection of coastal wetlands due to their vital ecological role and the preservation and effective management of significant green spaces within the province. The green spaces identified include landmarks such as Mt. Torong Torong, the San Antonio Eco Park, and the Provincial Capitol Children's Park. Health and development service network Meanwhile, provincial population officer Annete Daniel also highlighted the importance of the Service Delivery Network for Adolescents Health and Development (ISDN4AHD) with provincial stakeholders. The provincial implementation team carries out ISN4AHD as a mechanism to comply with the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Law. By encouraging the pooling and sharing of resources, ISDN4AHD ensures efficient utilization and maximizes impact, Daniel said. The system's key features include a referral system, where members of ISDN4AHD are interconnected to ensure a continuum of information and services required in the specific law. Source: Philippines News Agency