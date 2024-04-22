KUALA LUMPUR, The Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) Kulai branch in Johor, which has just moved to new premises in Bandar Putra, is expected to help increase the number of depositors in the state. TH managing director and chief executive officer Syed Hamadah Syed Othman said that the move was to upgrade the level of service, apart from providing comfort to TH depositors in making transactions and hajj-related matters. He said that the TH Kulai branch's new office has almost double the space compared with the previous premises as well as more parking space, in addition to being located in a rapidly growing urban area with the support of industrial development. 'TH has 107 branches nationwide, and 10 of them are in Johor. Johor is one of the states with a high number of depositors, with a total of 1.15 million depositors and more than 57,000 of them are from the Kulai district. 'I hope with the opening of this new office, TH depositors around the Kulai district and surrounding areas will be able to carry out transa ctions more easily, quickly and comfortably," he said, in a statement today. TH, in the same statement, said various facilities have been introduced for the convenience of depositors, where they can perform transactions at the counters of Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd (BIMB) and Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia (Bank Rakyat) without any charge. In addition, TH said transactions can also be performed at ATM or CDM machines of banking institutions such as BIMB, Bank Rakyat, Maybank and CIMB. 'TH depositors can also use internet banking facilities at BIMB, Bank Rakyat, Maybank, CIMB and AmBank, as well as through its online platform THiJARI. The new office was officiated by Syed Hamadah yesterday. The event was also attended by, among others, TH executive director (Operations) Mohamed Ameen Abdul Wahab, along with the agency's senior management, state director and staff. Source: BERNAMA News Agency