HULU SELANGOR, A total of 97 per cent or 769 police and military personnel as well as their spouses cast their ballots in early voting for the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) state by-election today. Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the EC congratulated the returning officer and his team for carrying out their responsibilities excellently. 'Our appreciation and thanks also go to the Royal Malaysia police, Malaysian Armed Forces, local authorities, Information Department, media practitioners and other parties directly and indirectly involved for their cooperation and support to the EC,' he said in a statement. Early voting was conducted at two voting centres, the 4th Infantry Division Signals Regiment, Camp Erskine and Royal Malaysia Police Multi-Purpose Hall, which had three voting streams. The two voting centres were open from 8 am to 5 pm. The by-election sees a four-cornered fight involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainud din (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent). Polling is on Saturday. The seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, of DAP on March 21 due to cancer. Source: BERNAMA News Agency