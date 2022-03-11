﻿Int’l arriving passengers cap at NAIA increased to 5K

The international inbound passenger capacity at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has been increased to a maximum of 5,000 per day beginning February 4, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said Friday.

International arrivals at the NAIA used to be limited to a maximum of 3,000 passengers per day.

In an advisory dated February 3, the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) said airlines must ensure strict compliance with the applicable entry requirements and protocols for all their international inbound passengers under relevant Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) regulations and/or policies.

The CAB also reiterated that passengers are required to register to the One Health Pass prior to boarding their flights.

“Airlines are directed to screen and board only those passengers who are compliant with the applicable requirements and protocols for international arriving passengers,” it said.

Starting February 10, the Philippines will allow fully vaccinated international tourists from visa-free countries, provided that they present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.

Returning overseas Filipinos, regardless of their country of origin, are also no longer required to quarantine starting February 1, but must present a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test results.

Authorities earlier limited the number of international arriving passengers at the NAIA due to Covid-19 testing and quarantine facility capacity.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines also reduced the hourly commercial flight arrival at the NAIA to 14 domestic and international flights, from midnight of January 6 to midnight of Jan. 10, 2022.

The CAB has implemented a 3,000 cap on international arriving passengers daily at the NAIA since January 12.

Source: Philippines News Agency