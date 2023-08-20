‘Habagat’ brings thunderstorms to some parts of PH

The southwest monsoon (habagat) continues to affect the western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao as of the 4 p.m. bulletin Sunday of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). The Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan province and Metro Manila can expect scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. There is no active tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of posting time. Sunrise on Monday is at 5:43 a.m. Also on Sunday, the highest heat index recorded was 47 degrees Celsius (danger level) in Daet and the Central Bicol State University of Agriculture-Pili area in Camarines Sur province. The top two lowest temperatures recorded 8 a.m. were 17.2 degrees in Baguio City, Benguet and 19.4 in Malaybalay, Bukidnon. All dams are operating above normal high water level, except Angat Dam in Bulacan which was at 198.42 meters as of 6 a.m., or an 11.58 deviation from the normal 210

Source: Philippines News Agency