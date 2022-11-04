‘Green World – Sino-PH Future’ short videos get over 13M views

Ten short videos have won awards in the “Green World – Sino-Philippine Future” Short Video Competition, jointly hosted by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Philippines, Global Times Online and China Energy Engineering Group Co. Ltd.

The event, which is also the Philippines Sub-competition Zone of the 4th Belt and Road Short Video Competition, kicked off on Aug. 29 and received nearly 200 entries from participants in China and the Philippines, especially Gen Zers from both countries.

Short videos under a hashtag denoting the Philippines Sub-competition Zone of the 4th Belt and Road Short Video Competition on the popular Chinese short video sharing platform Kuaishou have received more than 13.65 million hits.

Since its inception, the competition has enjoyed strong support from universities at home and abroad and all sectors of society, as well as an enthusiastic response from Chinese and Philippine Gen Zers.

The event features six themes – Garden City, Low-carbon Life, Green Creators, New Infrastructure, Digital Fantasy, and Love between China and the Philippines.

The short videos submitted to the event covered a broad range of subjects under these themes, including the China-Philippines friendship, infrastructure projects undertaken by Chinese companies in the Philippines, green development, and the digital economy.

Some videos highlighted the global solidarity demonstrated by people in the fight against the pandemic, while others introduced the local cultures and traditions of the Philippines and chronicled stories about the bond between foreigners and China.

These videos have shown from diverse perspectives Gen Zers’ understanding and vision of green lifestyles and the future of friendly relations between China and the Philippines.

A short video entitled “Let’s Color the World” won the gold award while “Low-Carbon Life” and “Bridge of Friendship” entries took the silver awards.

“The Garden City”, “Chinese E-commerce in the Philippines”, and “Laying Submarine High Voltage Power Cables to Connect the Energy Transmission Artery in the Philippines” bagged bronze awards.

Meanwhile, “Stage Carrying Affection” won the best creativity award; “A Notepad of Time” got the best story award; “We Believe” took the most energetic award; and “The Last Night in the Philippines” grabbed the best filmmaker plum

Source: Philippines News Agency