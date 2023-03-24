Ginebra takes semis opener vs. SMB

Ginebra took Game 1 of the PBA Governors' Cup semifinals after edging San Miguel, 121-112 on Friday at the Ynares Center here. The Gin Kings lost a huge lead to start the fourth quarter but recovered in time to beat the Beermen. Up by 15 points after three quarters, the Ginebra, playing for the first time after they found out about LA Tenorio's battle with colon cancer, found themselves in trouble of blowing the game after SMB opened the fourth on a 15-0 run to force a 95-all tie with 905 left. But the Gin Kings responded by going on a 10-2 rally to go up, 105-97, with 618 remaining, and the team never let go of the lead till the final buzzer. Christian Standhardinger led Ginebra with 33 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and one steal, while Jamie Malonzo added 27 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Justin Brownlee finished with a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds alongside six assists, two steals, and two blocks. Cameron Clark led SMB with 26 points on 10-of-15 field goals, nine rebounds, two assists, and one steal. CJ Perez added 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Marcio Lassiter came up with 20 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Source: Philippines News Agency