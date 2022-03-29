﻿Getting more doses of Covid-19 vax ‘dangerous’: DOH

A health official on Tuesday warned the public against getting more than the advised number of Covid-19 vaccine doses, saying “it is dangerous”.

In an interview over television, Department of Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the vaccines are only in Phase 3 clinical trials and their long-term effects are to be monitored.

“Having said that, people have to be very cautious in using these vaccines beyond their approved use. We just want to stay within the protocol and approved guidelines,” she said.

Vergeire disclosed that the DOH is aware that some people have received four to six doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

She said the DOH is closely monitoring the individuals who got excess jabs but it is yet to receive reports of adverse events following their administration.

To ensure another layer of protection against the severe type of Covid-19 and death from it, the DOH is encouraging fully vaccinated individuals who are 18 years old and above to receive their booster shots.

To date, only 11.8 million out of the 45 million eligible fully vaccinated population have received the additional doses as stated in the Inter Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases Guidelines.

Vergeire said the low number could be attributed to the belief of many that they have enough protection from the primary series of Covid-19 vaccines and from getting the infection.

“We have to remember immunity wanes, both the natural immunity and immunity coming from our vaccines. It gives you additional protection from severe hospitalization and deaths,” she added.

As of March 27, DOH data showed 65,640,834 individuals are fully vaccinated while 11,825,403 people have received their booster shots.

About 72.93 percent of the country’s target population has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 75.56 percent of the senior citizens have been inoculated against the disease.

Source: Philippines News Agency