Freshwater prawns released in Batac City

LAOAG CITY: Some 45,000 post-larvae prawns were released in five small water-impounding dams in Batac City to ensure a steady supply of freshwater prawns in the Ilocos Region, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said Friday.

Senior aquaculturist Vanessa Dagdagan, of BFAR Ilocos Norte, said the so-called post-larvae 21 prawns were released in Barangays Mabaleng, Pimentel, Batac East, Magnuang, and Dariwdiw.

“This is part of our stock enhancement under BFAR’s Balik Sigla sa Ilog at Lawa program,” said Dagdagan in an interview. She said wild prawns are high-valued species and commands a competitive price in the market.

Locally known as “udang,” this type of prawn abounds in rivers, lakes, and other tributaries in llocos, Cagayan, and other parts of Northern Luzon. It is also one of the emerging prawn products in the global market, Dagdagan said.

As a high-value species, udang is exported frozen to the United States and the European markets where its large size and comparatively lower price than the tiger shrimp make it a popular aquatic item.

When whole, it is also regarded as a specialty item and often sold live for display in aquarium tanks.

Udang grow-out has a huge potential, with the country’s extensive inland resources covering about 250,000 hectares in all lakes, rivers, and reservoirs; 106,328 hectares of freshwater swamplands, and 14,531 hectares of freshwater fishponds, according to BFAR.

Tilapia and bangus likewise dominate the farmed species in these areas. Catfish, mudfish, and freshwater prawns are also harvested.

Dagdagan said BFAR continues to promote various technologies by engaging farmer-cooperators to adopt shrimp culture to boost their income.

Source: Philippines News Agency